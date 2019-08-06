Apollon (XAP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $565.00

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded down 18.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 6th. In the last week, Apollon has traded 52.9% higher against the dollar. Apollon has a market capitalization of $87,292.00 and $565.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FLO (FLO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000304 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon Profile

Apollon is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollon is apollon.one.

Buying and Selling Apollon

Apollon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

