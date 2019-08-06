AppCoins Price Tops $0.0403 (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 6th. One AppCoins token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0403 or 0.00000353 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Binance, BiteBTC and Huobi. Over the last seven days, AppCoins has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar. AppCoins has a total market cap of $4.03 million and $296,637.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About AppCoins

AppCoins launched on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

AppCoins Token Trading

AppCoins can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Huobi, Binance, BiteBTC and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

