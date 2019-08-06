Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Northstar Capital Management LLC

Northstar Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,906 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 8.1% of Northstar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Northstar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in Apple by 4.8% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,618 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in Apple by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 807 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. lifted its position in Apple by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 59,894 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,377,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 15,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 9,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in Apple by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 56,127 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,854,000 after buying an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.52. 13,489,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,797,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $233.47. The company has a market capitalization of $922.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.05.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.86%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total transaction of $951,648.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $3,745,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,150,783 shares in the company, valued at $246,290,577.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Apple to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Apple from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James upgraded Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Apple to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, New Street Research downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.49.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

