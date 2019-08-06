Approach Resources (AREX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 million. Approach Resources had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 28.00%. On average, analysts expect Approach Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Approach Resources alerts:

AREX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 37,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 3.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Approach Resources has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $2.47.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Approach Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Approach Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.22.

Approach Resources Company Profile

Approach Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves. The company's properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated proved reserves were 180.1 million barrels of oil equivalent located in Crockett and Schleicher counties, Texas.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Approach Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Approach Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.