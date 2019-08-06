ARBITRAGE (ARB) One Day Trading Volume Tops $175.00

ARBITRAGE (CURRENCY:ARB) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 6th. In the last seven days, ARBITRAGE has traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar. ARBITRAGE has a market cap of $601,718.00 and $175.00 worth of ARBITRAGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARBITRAGE token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002536 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 36.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded down 65.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000035 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

ARBITRAGE Profile

ARB uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2015. ARBITRAGE’s total supply is 8,910,935 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,767,247 tokens. ARBITRAGE’s official Twitter account is @arbitragingco. The official website for ARBITRAGE is www.arbitraging.co.

Buying and Selling ARBITRAGE

ARBITRAGE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARBITRAGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARBITRAGE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARBITRAGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

