argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on argenx in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on argenx from $161.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on argenx from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on argenx from $143.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.27.

Shares of argenx stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.32. 153,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,751. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. argenx has a 52-week low of $63.81 and a 52-week high of $150.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in argenx in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in argenx in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in argenx in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in argenx in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in argenx in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

