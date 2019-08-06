Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.23, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $476.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.43 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGO traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,447. Argo Group has a 1 year low of $58.42 and a 1 year high of $78.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.51.

In related news, insider Kevin James Rehnberg sold 6,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total value of $457,897.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Nealon sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $88,451.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Argo Group during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,222,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Argo Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,971,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARGO. William Blair downgraded Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $74.12 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Argo Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.54.

Argo Group Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

