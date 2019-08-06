ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arkema SA is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of vinyl products, industrial chemicals, and performance products. Vinyl products include chlorine or caustic soda, pipes and profiles, PVC, and vinyl compounds. Industrial chemicals include emulsion systems, fluorochemicals, hydrogen peroxide, PMMA and methacrylics, specialty acrylic polymers and thiochemicals. Performance products include functional additives, specialty chemicals and technical polymers. The Company’s products can be used for various purposes including air conditioning or refrigeration; chemical processing, coating, construction; packaging; automotive & transportation. Its products, also find their application in adhesives and sealants, agriculture & agrochemicals, consumer goods, electronics, foams, solvents and aerosols market, health, hygiene & beauty, oil & gas, energy, pharmaceuticals, pulp & paper, rubber market, sports & leisure, etc. Arkema SA is headquartered in France. “

Shares of ARKAY stock opened at $86.61 on Friday. ARKEMA/S has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $131.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.56.

ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARKEMA/S had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ARKEMA/S will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARKEMA/S Company Profile

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

