Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.13), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $42.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.05 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR traded up $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.48. 100,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,501. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -43.91 and a beta of 1.59. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $30.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.95.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

In other news, Director Mauro Ferrari sold 17,756 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $490,243.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,459. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 27,071 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $595,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,536 shares in the company, valued at $6,127,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,827 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 8,313 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 812.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 333,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 380,784 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 165,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 55,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 996,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,375,000 after acquiring an additional 74,295 shares during the period. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

