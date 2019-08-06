Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Announces Earnings Results

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.15), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.26. 5,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,306. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $28.25. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.43. The company has a market capitalization of $798.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91.

In other Arvinas news, major shareholder Ventures Iii L.P. 5Am sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $3,733,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 11,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $313,197.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,011,945 shares of company stock worth $21,761,398 in the last quarter. 31.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Arvinas from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Arvinas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

