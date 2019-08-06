ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.98% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION, provides innovative solutions based in chemistry and materials science to a diverse range of markets including fibers, chemicals, consumer products, housing, construction, electronics, and health care. On October 1, 2003, all core operations were transferred to wholly owned constituent corporations as autonomous operating business units. Asahi Kasei Corporation, as the parent company, functions as a holding company for group operations. An Independent Businesses Group not included in the constituent corporations provides group services. “

Shares of OTCMKTS AHKSY traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.86. 154,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,864. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.61. ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR has a 12 month low of $17.49 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter. ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 11.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It offers cupro fiber, lining fabric, stretch fiber, spunbond nonwoven, cupro nonwoven fabric, microfiber suede, oil-water separator, deodorizing nonwoven, heat-press formable thermoplastic nonwoven, noise suppression sheet, filament, flame-resistant fiber, honeycomb fabric, cellulose nanobead, and elastic electric wire products.

