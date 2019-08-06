Asanko Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asanko Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) (TSE:AKG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Asanko Gold Inc. is a gold producer with its flagship asset, the Asanko Gold Mine, located in Ghana, West Africa. Asanko Gold Inc., formerly known as Keegan Resources Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Asanko Gold and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

AKG stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. Asanko Gold has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.02.

Asanko Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) (TSE:AKG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $85.72 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKG. Loews Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Asanko Gold by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Loews Corp now owns 3,228,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 750,127 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Asanko Gold by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 19,722,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,560,000 after acquiring an additional 246,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asanko Gold by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 409,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 133,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asanko Gold by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 159,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 24,240 shares in the last quarter.

Asanko Gold Company Profile

Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.

