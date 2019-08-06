Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Astronics in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Astronics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Astronics to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Astronics stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.21. 519,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,671. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.47. Astronics has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $46.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.16). Astronics had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Astronics will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mark Peabody sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $87,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,356.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $516,870. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRO. International Value Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Astronics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 1,601,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,389,000 after acquiring an additional 115,105 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in Astronics by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 635,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,805,000 after acquiring an additional 81,109 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Astronics by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after acquiring an additional 58,162 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Astronics by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 259,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,492,000 after acquiring an additional 40,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Astronics by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 249,945 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,611,000 after acquiring an additional 111,735 shares in the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

