Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atento S.A. is a provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America and Spain. Its CRM BPO services include customer service, sales, credit management, technical support, back office, and service desk, as well as other BPO process services, such as training activities, workstation infrastructure, interactive voice response port implementation, telecommunications infrastructure, application development, and others. The Company’s clients are mostly multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and finance, health, consumption and public administration, among others. Atento S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

ATTO has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut Atento from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Atento from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. TheStreet cut Atento from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Atento in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.88.

Shares of ATTO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.33. 84,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,380. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.39. The company has a market cap of $172.95 million, a PE ratio of 3.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Atento has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $8.45.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $441.10 million for the quarter. Atento had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. As a group, analysts expect that Atento will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Atento by 93.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 19,714 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Atento by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 23,931 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Atento by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 104,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Atento during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Atento by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 291,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 64,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Atento Company Profile

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services.

