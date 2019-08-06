Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.45.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Athene from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Athene from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Athene in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Get Athene alerts:

In other news, insider Frank Lauren Gillis sold 19,500 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $877,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 197,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,897,808.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Richard Belardi bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 130,000 shares of company stock worth $3,250,000 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATH. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,458,000 after buying an additional 50,038 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athene in the fourth quarter worth about $1,716,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,483,000 after buying an additional 108,654 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 422,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,834,000 after buying an additional 99,204 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Athene stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.64. 199,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,508. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.39. Athene has a 1-year low of $36.00 and a 1-year high of $53.92.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Athene had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Athene’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Athene will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.