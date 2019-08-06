Athene (NYSE:ATH) Given “Buy” Rating at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reissued their buy rating on shares of Athene (NYSE:ATH) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $53.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athene from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Athene from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating on shares of Athene in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Athene from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athene has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.27.

ATH opened at $38.93 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.98. Athene has a 12-month low of $36.00 and a 12-month high of $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Athene will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marc A. Beilinson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 187,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,425. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank Lauren Gillis sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $831,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,817 shares in the company, valued at $7,582,116.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Athene by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Athene by 14.3% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Athene by 0.4% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Athene by 7.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Athene by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

