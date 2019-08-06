AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 156,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 17,734 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 21,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 16,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $468,000. 52.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.68. 7,165,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,354,234. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $34.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.78.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

