AT&T’s (T) “Average” Rating Reiterated at Desjardins

AT&T (NYSE:T)‘s stock had its “average” rating reiterated by analysts at Desjardins in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $55.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Desjardins’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 64.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.72.

NYSE:T traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.84. The stock had a trading volume of 19,482,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,354,234. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.39. AT&T has a 12-month low of $26.80 and a 12-month high of $34.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $249.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 33,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 9,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Hamel Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 52.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

