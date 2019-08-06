Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.07, Bloomberg Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS.

Shares of BOLD traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.03. The stock had a trading volume of 310,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,476. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.70. Audentes Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $41.65.

BOLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered Audentes Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a $47.00 target price on Audentes Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Audentes Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $48.00 target price on Audentes Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.99.

In related news, VP Suyash Prasad sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $369,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,167.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louis G. Lange sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $793,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,137.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Audentes Therapeutics by 578.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Audentes Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Audentes Therapeutics by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Audentes Therapeutics Company Profile

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

