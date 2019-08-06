Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) Shares Down 3%

Aurania Resources Ltd (CVE:ARU)’s share price fell 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.54 and last traded at C$2.55, 28,845 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 83% from the average session volume of 15,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.63.

The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.85.

Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.11).

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral property interests in Ecuador and Switzerland. The company explores for gold, silver, uranium, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship asset is the Lost Cities – Cutucu Project, which is located in the Jurassic Metallogenic Belt in the eastern foothills of the Andes mountain range of southeastern Ecuador.

