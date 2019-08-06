AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) is PGGM Investments’ 7th Largest Position

PGGM Investments reduced its position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,916,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 168,000 shares during the period. AvalonBay Communities makes up approximately 2.0% of PGGM Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. PGGM Investments owned approximately 1.37% of AvalonBay Communities worth $389,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,019,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,215,513,000 after purchasing an additional 318,151 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,208,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $844,837,000 after purchasing an additional 445,179 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,762,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $755,312,000 after purchasing an additional 47,236 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,513,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,443,000 after purchasing an additional 95,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,297,000 after purchasing an additional 191,867 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

In other AvalonBay Communities news, insider Leo S. Horey III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total value of $51,372.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,250 shares of company stock worth $1,513,723 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVB shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $213.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.32. 21,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,158. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.60. The company has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $167.01 and a fifty-two week high of $214.10.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $577.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.69 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 41.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.56%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.