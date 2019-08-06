Aventus Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges (AVT)

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. During the last week, Aventus has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. One Aventus token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001289 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, OKEx, IDEX and Ethfinex. Aventus has a market cap of $902,208.00 and approximately $18,842.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00240008 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008624 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $155.85 or 0.01336276 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00021346 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00101561 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Aventus Token Profile

Aventus’ launch date was July 19th, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aventus is blog.aventus.io. Aventus’ official website is aventus.io.

Aventus Token Trading

Aventus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Gatecoin, OKEx, HitBTC, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aventus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aventus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

