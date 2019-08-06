Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Trading Down 36.7% on Disappointing Earnings

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)’s share price was down 36.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $6.04 and last traded at $6.13, approximately 3,401,916 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 649% from the average daily volume of 454,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $98.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.29 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.54% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

AVID has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Avid Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

In other news, insider Ryan H. Murray sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,995 shares in the company, valued at $287,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 505.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avid Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $3,076,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 1st quarter worth $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $406.56 million, a P/E ratio of 51.08, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.56.

Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

