Avino Silver & Gold Mines (ASM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 million.

Shares of ASM stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.72. 397,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,293. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $1.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and 4 leased mineral claims comprising Avino mine area property comprising 4 concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and 1 leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property comprises 9 exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising 4 exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and 1 exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties comprising 3 leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

