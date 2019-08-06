Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) Shares Sold by NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lessened its position in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) by 66.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Avon Products were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avon Products in the 4th quarter worth about $10,763,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in Avon Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,476,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Avon Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,340,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Avon Products by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,091,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,029,000 after buying an additional 1,472,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HAP Trading LLC grew its position in Avon Products by 1,502.6% in the 1st quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 740,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 694,188 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVP. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Avon Products in a research report on Sunday. Citigroup lowered shares of Avon Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.01 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 21st. DA Davidson lowered shares of Avon Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.75 to $3.60 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avon Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.72.

Shares of NYSE:AVP remained flat at $$4.28 during trading hours on Tuesday. 1,787,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,108,831. Avon Products, Inc. has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $4.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 142.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.78.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Avon Products had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Avon Products, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Avon Products

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

