Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12300.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock traded down $3.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.42. 17,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,711. The company has a current ratio of 22.83, a quick ratio of 22.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.42. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $43.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.54.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXNX. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.78.

In other news, COO Rinda Sama sold 13,345 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $374,060.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Geoff Pardo sold 1,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $64,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,040 shares of company stock worth $832,724. 35.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXNX. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,072,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,015,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,239,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,135,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

