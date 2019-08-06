Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $231.90 million during the quarter.

NYSE BW traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,456. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.20.

In related news, Director Vintage Capital Management Llc purchased 107,207,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $32,162,356.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Steel Partners Holdings L.P. sold 118,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $441,735.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 108,013,730 shares of company stock worth $32,497,929 and have sold 201,331 shares worth $750,878. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. Its Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

