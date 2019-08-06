Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) Given a €5.50 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.40) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BBVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.93 ($6.90) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €5.60 ($6.51) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.40 ($7.44) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.50 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.30 ($6.16) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €5.46 ($6.34).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a 1-year high of €7.93 ($9.22).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

