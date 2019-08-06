Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by FSI Group LLC

FSI Group LLC reduced its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 220,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,806 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 7.6% of FSI Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. FSI Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 123,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 109,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 115,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 338,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.81 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Bank of America from $30.50 to $29.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.02.

BAC opened at $28.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $273.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $31.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.27.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 22.99%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.