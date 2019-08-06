Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $59.20 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Baozun in a research note on Friday, July 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Baozun in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baozun from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. CLSA set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Baozun and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Baozun from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.55.

NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $43.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.97 and a beta of 3.22. Baozun has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $58.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.50.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BZUN. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,587,000. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,313,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Baozun by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,653,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,784,000 after purchasing an additional 301,992 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,261,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,425,000. Institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

