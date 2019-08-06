Barclays Reiterates “$62.00” Price Target for Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Kellogg (NYSE:K) has been assigned a $62.00 price objective by Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 0.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. GMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Consumer Edge lowered Kellogg from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kellogg from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.47.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Shares of Kellogg stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.66. 2,053,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,998,474. The stock has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $74.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.59.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.91% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total value of $5,658,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $33,544,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 7.1% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.7% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 39.4% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.4% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.