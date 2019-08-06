Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Basf from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Basf from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. HSBC downgraded Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Basf from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of Basf stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,278. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.14. Basf has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.37 billion during the quarter. Basf had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 14.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Basf will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

