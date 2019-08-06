Basic Attention Token (BAT) One Day Volume Tops $28.92 Million

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 6th. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $285.93 million and approximately $28.92 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Basic Attention Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001912 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Binance, Poloniex and Koinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00236273 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008535 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.51 or 0.01299708 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00020435 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00098648 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Token Profile

Basic Attention Token launched on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,274,575,522 tokens. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, Poloniex, Radar Relay, IDEX, IDCM, Vebitcoin, Bancor Network, Bittrex, CPDAX, Zebpay, ZB.COM, Kyber Network, Koinex, Liqui, HitBTC, Binance, Cobinhood, Gate.io, ChaoEX, AirSwap, BitBay, GOPAX, Upbit, WazirX, Livecoin, ABCC, Huobi and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

