BCB Bancorp, Inc. (BCBP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 8th

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th.

BCB Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 54.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BCB Bancorp to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.1%.

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ BCBP opened at $12.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.81. BCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The firm has a market cap of $203.34 million, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.76.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $22.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BCB Bancorp will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.