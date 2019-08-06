Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $65.66 million during the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 2.72%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBGI traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,712. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $87.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.07. Beasley Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Beasley Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other news, Chairman George G. Beasley acquired 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $25,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,420. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBGI. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,126,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 51,025 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 401,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 49,649 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 897,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 205.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 34,314 shares during the last quarter. 21.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a radio broadcasting company, operates radio stations in the United States. As of February 11, 2019, it owned and operated 64 stations, including 46 FM and 18 AM stations in 15 large- and mid-size markets. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

Further Reading: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.