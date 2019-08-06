Bellatrix Exploration (BXE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Bellatrix Exploration (TSE:BXE) (NYSE:BXE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

Bellatrix Exploration (TSE:BXE) (NYSE:BXE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$66.71 million for the quarter.

Shares of Bellatrix Exploration stock traded down C$0.02 on Tuesday, reaching C$0.60. The stock had a trading volume of 29,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,486. Bellatrix Exploration has a 1 year low of C$0.58 and a 1 year high of C$19.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.61 million and a P/E ratio of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.82.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BXE. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Bellatrix Exploration from C$1.50 to C$0.75 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Bellatrix Exploration from C$3.60 to C$0.75 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Bellatrix Exploration from C$3.00 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.61.

Bellatrix Exploration Company Profile

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing its two core resource plays, the Cardium and the Spirit River in Western Canada.

