Bezant Market Capitalization Tops $9.52 Million (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 5th. One Bezant token can currently be bought for $0.0148 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Fatbtc. Bezant has a total market capitalization of $9.52 million and approximately $984,806.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bezant has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00240004 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008606 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.64 or 0.01332962 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00021357 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00101275 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Bezant launched on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,471,000 tokens. Bezant’s official website is bezant.io. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant. Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant.

Bezant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Hotbit, Bibox, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

