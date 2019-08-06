BidaskClub Lowers Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autodesk from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Griffin Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $193.00 price objective (up from $188.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $173.95.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $143.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 447.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.79. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $117.72 and a 1 year high of $178.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.71.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $735.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.14 million. Autodesk had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.47, for a total transaction of $412,489.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $161,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,773 shares of company stock worth $1,109,297. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,869,972 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $368,471,000 after acquiring an additional 214,397 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $709,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in Autodesk by 1.3% during the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 29,869 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Autodesk by 975.0% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 215 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 44,389.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,698 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 30,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

