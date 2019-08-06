BidaskClub Lowers Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SBGI. Zacks Investment Research cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $45.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $48.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $66.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.59.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $722.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.94 million. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Steven M. Marks sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $161,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total value of $106,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,345 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

