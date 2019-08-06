Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Trading Down 6.2%

Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI)’s stock price dropped 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.61 and last traded at $13.81, approximately 7,186,011 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 4,112,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.72.

BILI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.90 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. 86 Research upgraded Bilibili to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.32.

Get Bilibili alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -36.34 and a beta of 1.80.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $203.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.60 million. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc – will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter valued at about $189,500,000. BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its stake in Bilibili by 1,670.4% in the second quarter. BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,040,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,810 shares during the last quarter. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. purchased a new position in Bilibili in the first quarter valued at about $27,667,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,129,000. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili in the first quarter valued at about $24,027,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.