BIOLASE (BIOL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 million. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 120.91% and a negative net margin of 46.05%. On average, analysts expect BIOLASE to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BIOLASE stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $1.52. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.61. BIOLASE has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $2.87.

BIOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BIOLASE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on BIOLASE in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Larry N. Feinberg sold 1,000,000 shares of BIOLASE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine for patients and health care professionals in the worldwide. The company offers Waterlase all-tissue dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissues; and diode laser systems to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening.

