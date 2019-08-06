BitBall Market Capitalization Achieves $74,184.00 (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. BitBall has a total market cap of $74,184.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One BitBall token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex and BiteBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitBall alerts:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000409 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000307 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitBall Token Profile

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 392,524,197 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,415,871 tokens. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com.

BitBall Token Trading

BitBall can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.