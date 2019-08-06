BitBay Hits 24-Hour Volume of $13,270.00 (BAY)

BitBay (CURRENCY:BAY) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. BitBay has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and $13,270.00 worth of BitBay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. During the last seven days, BitBay has traded 44.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00025790 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001275 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005641 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

BitBay Profile

BitBay (BAY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2014. BitBay’s total supply is 1,012,146,906 coins. BitBay’s official Twitter account is @BitBayMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitBay is bitbay.market. The Reddit community for BitBay is /r/BitBay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitBay Coin Trading

BitBay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

