BitCoen Trading 108% Higher This Week (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. One BitCoen coin can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitFlip and Sistemkoin. BitCoen has a total market cap of $32,462.00 and approximately $5,170.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitCoen has traded 108% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.27 or 0.01944358 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00009052 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000137 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000154 BTC.

BitCoen Profile

BitCoen (CRYPTO:BEN) is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io. The official message board for BitCoen is medium.com/@bitcoen. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen.

Buying and Selling BitCoen

BitCoen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BitFlip. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoen using one of the exchanges listed above.

