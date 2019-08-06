Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Achieves Market Cap of $982,814.00

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be bought for $0.0536 or 0.00000472 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, Bitfinex, HitBTC and Stocks.Exchange. Bitcoin Interest has a market capitalization of $982,814.00 and $2,240.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.98 or 0.00545195 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00149656 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00059495 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003381 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002771 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Bitcoin Interest

BCI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

Bitcoin Interest can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Bitfinex, Exrates and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

