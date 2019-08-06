Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) Price Up 22.3% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Planet has traded 22.3% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Planet has a total market capitalization of $6,381.00 and approximately $63.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Planet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Novaexchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $105.39 or 0.00898753 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00031013 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00276039 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00006880 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004137 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003052 BTC.

About Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_. Bitcoin Planet’s official website is bitcoin-planet.net.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Planet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Planet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

