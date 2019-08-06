Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD) Insider Buys £6,300 in Stock

Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD) insider Ian McDonough bought 90,000 shares of Blackbird stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £6,300 ($8,232.07).

Ian McDonough also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blackbird alerts:

On Thursday, August 1st, Ian McDonough bought 44,356 shares of Blackbird stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £3,104.92 ($4,057.13).

On Tuesday, July 9th, Ian McDonough bought 100,000 shares of Blackbird stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £7,000 ($9,146.74).

LON:BIRD remained flat at $GBX 7.25 ($0.09) on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,003 shares. Blackbird plc has a 12 month low of GBX 5.06 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 8.90 ($0.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.42 and a quick ratio of 9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.42 million and a P/E ratio of -6.59.

Blackbird Company Profile

Blackbird plc develops and operates Blackbird, a cloud video platform in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's platform allows users to publish, view, edit, access, and distribute video content within the cloud. It serves rights holders, solution providers, post-production houses, and digital content providers in live sports, eSports, news, localization, public safety, and post-production sectors.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.