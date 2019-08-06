BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,799 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,677,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $716,980,000 after purchasing an additional 11,082 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,443,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $566,150,000 after buying an additional 60,941 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 5,049.8% during the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 1,084,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,805,000 after buying an additional 1,063,080 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 665,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $284,258,000 after buying an additional 68,129 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 9.5% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 638,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $272,818,000 after buying an additional 55,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $550.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.03.

BLK traded up $3.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $434.81. The stock had a trading volume of 277,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,647. The stock has a market cap of $69.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.79 and a 1-year high of $494.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $469.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 30.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

