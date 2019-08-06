Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund (NYSE:MYI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYI) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,617 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 188,582 shares.The stock last traded at $13.50 and had previously closed at $13.53.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.23.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 6 Meridian grew its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 14.7% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 68,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,851 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 4.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund in the first quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund in the first quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MYI)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

