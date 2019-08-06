Blackrock North American Income (LON:BRNA) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Blackrock North American Income (LON:BRNA)’s share price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 193 ($2.52) and last traded at GBX 193.50 ($2.53), 94,226 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 6% from the average session volume of 100,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 194 ($2.53).

The stock has a market cap of $148.17 million and a P/E ratio of 9.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 190.34.

Blackrock North American Income Company Profile (LON:BRNA)

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

